Visiting Angels deliver surprise Valentine's Day gift to Seniors

Valentine ’s Day is a time to celebrate those you love, but many times seniors are left alone.



Thursday Visiting Angels, a non-medical senior in homecare agency, launched its “Blossoms of Love” program to make seniors feel special. Community Relations Coordinator Debbie Moorefield surprised some of the clients and caregivers in Willoughby with flowers and chocolates to show appreciation.



“Who doesn’t like a bouquet of flowers? Especially when Valentine’s day is Sunday,” said Moorefield.



Claire Walker, 89, was shocked to see Moorefield at her door.



“I don’t know who picked me, but I’m glad they did, they’re lovely,” said Walker as she looked at the vase of flowers.

Walker is one of the seniors on Moorefield’s list to surprise for the Visiting Angels Blossoms of Love program.

“Random acts of kindness to them has shown and has been proven to inflate their ability to interact better with other people it helps with areas of mild depression,” said Moorefield.

The company reports 81 percent of seniors who receive flowers show a decrease in depression.

“We’ve even seen some cancer hospice patients who we bring flowers to perk, and it gets their mind off the pain,” said Moorefield.

