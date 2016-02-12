Blue Point: Butter poached lobster

The recipe for butter poached lobster.

2 2-21/2 pound lobsters

2 yellow onions roughly chopped

4 stalks of celery roughly chopped

2 carrots roughly chopped

1 leek white part only

1 lb.+2 tbsp unsalted butter cut into 1 oz cubes

2 cup white wine

6 fresh bay leaves

½ bunch of parsley

6 sprigs of thyme

6 sprigs of tarragon

4 tbsp kosher salt

1 tbsp black peppercorns

1 lemon

In a large stock pot combine 2 gallons of water, 1 cup white wine, 1 leek, 1 tbsp black peppercorns, ½ bunch parsley, 4 bay leaves, 3 sprigs of thyme, 3 tbsp kosher salt, half of your onion, celery and carrot, and one lemon cut in half.

Place on a burner and turn on to high. Once your court bouillon has come to a boil place, lobsters in the pot and cook for 5 minutes per pound. When lobsters have finished cooking remove from pot and place directly into an ice bath to stop cooking.

Reserve 4 quarts of the court bouillon (poaching liquid). When lobsters are chilled, remove from ice bath and deshell, set lobster meat aside, chop up and reserve the shells from the lobsters.

In large sauce pan sweat the remaining onion, celery and carrots in 2 tablespoons of butter. Next add in chopped lobster shells and remaining herbs.

Deglaze with 1 cup of white wine, when alcohol has burned off add in reserve court bouillon and bring to a simmer. Cook until only about 1/2 cup of liquid is left, strain and reserve.

In a small sauce pan bring 4 tbsp of water and 2 tsp of kosher salt to a boil, once boiling turn burner down to low and start whisking in cold butter 2 oz at a time until you reach 1 pound.

It is very important that your butter does not go over 170 degrees or it will separate.

Keep your melted butter (buerre monté) over a low burner. Add your deshelled lobster into the butter and reheat for 10 minutes.

To Plate , remove lobster from butter and arrange on a plate, combine your reduced lobster stock with ½ of the remaining buerre monté to make a sauce, drizzle sauce over lobster and around the plate, garnish with fresh tarragon leaves.