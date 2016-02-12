'Fabulous Beekman Boys' share lifestyle and decor tips

The Fabulous Beekman Boys are sharing lifestyle and decorating tips at The Great Big Home and Garden Show this weekend.

Dr. Brent Ridge, and Josh Kilmer-Purcell, also known as the Fabulous Beekman Boys.

They are attempting to live the simple life in their upstate New York farm but with backgrounds in medicine and advertising, it isn't as simple as they'd hoped.

The pair won Season 21 of The Amazing Race and used the prize money and notoriety as a catalyst for careers.



"We started making goat milk soap, that's what started our entire company, and now we make everything that could possibly be inspired by the

farm. whether its furniture, bedding, cook books, you name it," said Ridge.



They've written three best-selling cookbooks, have a show on the Cooking Channel, and developed a retail line for Target.



"Now we source from small farms all over the country…everything from baking mixes, to salsas, to cooking sauces, granolas then we give some of the profits back to small farms," said Kilmer-Purcell.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEEKMAN BOYS



If you want to replicate their modern farm house decor, Brent says start by taking inventory of what you already have, particularly farming

or industrial things.



"It could be repurposed. Go on Pinterest…type 'I found an old trash can lid.' You'd be amazed at the number of things you can do with a trash can lid," said Ridge.



And if you're toying with the idea of making lifestyle changes like they did, Josh says, "just do it!"

LIVE BABY GOAT CAM



"I think a lot of people are afraid to start gardening or start raising animals. Because they think it's an either or, you either have to start a farm or you have to stay in the city or a suburb…try it, just a little bit. You can get a couple of chickens. You can get a goat, they're actually really easy to take care of," said Kilmer-Purcell.

The Cleveland Home and Garden Show runs through Sunday, February 14 at Cleveland's IX Center.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.