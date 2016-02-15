Minor accidents with ODOT plow trucks warrant driver warning

The Ohio Department of Transportation reports that there have been a few minor accidents involving snow plow trucks in the Cleveland area so far this winter, luckily nothing major. But drivers need to remember that the snow plow trucks take up almost an entire lane when they are on the road, according to ODOT spokesperson Amanda McFarland.



With close to eight inches of snow on the way for some areas overnight into Tuesday afternoon, now may be a good time to warn motorists to maintain a safe distance.



"Yeah, we haven't had very many accidents this year, unfortunately there still are some. Those green lights - when you see those green lights, just stay back. The safest place is always as many car lengths back as possible behind them because they are the ones clearing the way for you," said McFarland.



It's all hands on deck for ODOT's District 12 crews in Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake Counties. Eighty crews will be out working 12 hours shifts until this latest snow event passes.

