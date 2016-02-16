Canton OSP says no major accidents during storm

The Canton Post for the Ohio State Highway Patrol says there weren't any major accidents in their area during this latest wintry blast.



Canton area residents say it was the most snow they've gotten all winter long. Nine inches of new snow was reported as falling in the area.



It was the first snow day kids in Canton City Public Schools have had this season.



Kids and adults enjoyed themselves sledding down the giant hill that the McKinley National Memorial is on, but earlier in the day, traveling anywhere would have been tough.



"I live in an apartment complex. You couldn't even get out of it. There was about eight to ten inches on the ground this morning. We had to wait for the plows to come. That's about all you could do," said Arron Fowler of Canton.

