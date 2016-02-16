Hospital patient stabs security guard, OSHA investigating

Akron police say they are not releasing any more information relating to how a patient at St. Thomas Hospital had two knives on him.

Meanwhile, the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has opened an investigation into reports 54-year-old Art Belcher Jr., who was unarmed, was stabbed by a 33-year-old psychiatric patient at St. Thomas Hospital Tuesday, around 7 p.m.

Police say Andrew Wallace was being transported to the St. Thomas psych ward from Akron City Hospital when he stabbed the unarmed security guard in the stomach and the side of the neck.

“Unfortunately, each year hundreds of workers are injured on the job in incidents of workplace violence,” said Joe Warner, OSHA’s assistant area director in Cleveland. “This incident should be a reminder to employers to ensure that they are taking all procedures possible to protect workers who must deal with unstable patients and other situations where they may encounter violence in the workplace.”

The security guard was taken to Akron General Hospital where he is recovering.

Statement from Summa Health

"I can confirm that a member of our security team was injured this evening during an unprovoked incident with a patient and is currently being treated for his injuries. Our thoughts and prayers are with our officer and his family. We will provide additional details as they become available." Police say Wallace, who told them he was homeless, had two knives in his possession. He was arrested at the scene and charged with felonious assault. Wallace is being held on $100,000 bond in the Summit County Jail. His arraignment is set for Thursday morning.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.