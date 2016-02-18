TONIGHT AT 11: Push to change Amber Alerts, more females packing heat

If your child went missing, wouldn’t you want police to issue an Amber Alert? Many times they can’t because of the guidelines. But tonight, a local lawmaker and father wants to change that. In light of what happened with the missing 2-year-old in Lorain last night, we’re asking if that’s a good idea.

Plus, they are armed and female! Mass shootings and terrorism have prompted many Ohioans to sign up for concealed carry permits, and a lot of them are women. We’ll show you what it takes to legally pack heat.

