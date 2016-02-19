Dig in: Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week begins

Reporter Shanice Dunning sits down to enjoy a meal during Cleveland Restaurant Week. (Source: WOIO)

This year’s theme of Restaurant Week is “Chef’s Choice.” (Source: WOIO)

The 50 restaurants participating are offering three-course meals with menu selections you can mix and match. (Source: WOIO)

Friday kicks off the ninth annual Downtown Cleveland Restaurant Week, a time when some of the city's best eateries offer a special deal. The 10-day event starts Friday, Feb. 19 and ends Sunday, Feb. 28.

The 50 restaurants participating are offering three-course meals with menu selections you can mix and match, based on your preference. Lunch specials cost $15 and dinner specials cost between $30 to $40.

Elements Bistro on Euclid Avenue near Cleveland State University’s campus is participating for the first time this year.

“We do classic comfort American Food here,” said Sous Chef Christina Poindexter, who has worked at the restaurant for two years.

Steve Adams is the general manager of Elements Bistro, which has been open for about eight years.

“We are really anticipating a lot of foot traffic from the Restaurant Week. Our menu focuses around local products. We do a lot of our shopping at the West Side Market,” said Adams.

This year’s theme of Restaurant Week is “Chef’s Choice.” Poindexter’s favorites are the Fleet Avenue Pierogies from Krusinski's in the Slavic Village.

“They’re really thick. They’re full of potato and cheese. They’re served with peppers, onions, corn, smoked kielbasi from J&G Meats in West Side Market, and then we top them with Amish cheddar cheese from Middlefield, Ohio and chive sour cream,” smiled Poindexter.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.