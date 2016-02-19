TONIGHT AT 11: Parishioners packing heat, a look inside CPD cadet training

It’s a place for prayer. So why would people feel the need to protect themselves? Well, after that mass shooting at a bible study in South Carolina, a lot people are rethinking the need to protect themselves, even in a house of worship. What do you think? Join the conversation on our Facebook page, and find out what local pastors are saying on Cleveland 19 News at 11.

Plus, the controversial plan to move Cleveland police training to Columbus. Is it working? Paul Orlousky has an update.

Romona and I hope to see you tonight at 11.

Denise Dufala

Click for the latest on your Ford First Alert Forecast and for the latest traffic, check out our real-time travel.

You can stay informed by downloading the Cleveland 19 News app. The free app is available for Blackberry, Android, iPhone and iPad devices. If you don't have a smartphone but would still like to stay informed, just log onto our mobile site at m.woio.com from your phone's browser.

Cleveland 19 News is also on Facebook - check us out for news, weather, sports and fantastic behind the scenes photos of Cleveland 19.

Text alerts are also available, just fill out the online form. You will receive up to 5 msgs/day. Text HELP for help. Text STOP to stop. Msg&data rates may apply.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.