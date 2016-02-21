Father makes a plea for son's wheelchair inside stolen caravan

Michael Wanzo is asking anyone who sees a 2003 Grey Dodge Caravan with temporary tags that they suspect may be stolen, to call Police.

Wanzo came out of the apartment, where his children live at Rainbow Terrace Apartments, only to find his caravan with his son’s wheelchair inside, gone.

"I was getting up around 9:30. My girl called me and told me she was pulling up. She pulled up next to my van. She came up, and I went down at 9:50, and my vehicle was gone,” said Wanzo.

Wanzo’s 10-year-old old son, Lamar has cerebral palsy. In order to go anywhere outside of his home, he needs his wheelchair, a very expensive wheelchair. Wanzo says the wheelchair costs around three to five thousand dollars and was purchased by Medicaid. Medicaid, Wanzo says, will only pay for one wheelchair every few years, and Lamar is nowhere near due for another wheelchair right now.



Wanzo says he called police, and so far, he hasn't heard that his caravan has shown up anywhere. He says he’s convinced someone took the vehicle for a joy ride without knowing the wheelchair was inside.



"They said somebody actually just took another guy's caravan around the block, and then they came and took mine," said Wanzo.



Rainbow Terrace security told Wanzo that they captured an image of someone taking the caravan. The problem is the person was wearing a hooded sweatshirt. So, the image, they say, isn't very good.



In the meantime, it's now Sunday. Lamar can't go to school on Monday if his wheelchair doesn't show up somewhere soon. His dad is making this plea:



“They can burn the gas out. Just return my van and my son's wheel chair. That's what's important - this wheel chair and his van to get around to hospital appointments,” added Wanzo.



Wanzo says that Cleveland’s Fourth District Police are handling his case.

