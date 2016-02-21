Kasich signs Ohio bill to cut Planned Parenthood funding

On Saturday, August 22, more than 300 cities across the nation protested Planned Parenthood facilities, including 12 cities right here in the Buckeye State. In addition to the protests taking place in the U.S., there were protests in four other countries.

On Saturday, August 22, more than 300 cities across the nation protested Planned Parenthood facilities, including 12 cities right here in the Buckeye State. In addition to the protests taking place in the U.S., there were protests in four other countries.

Planned Parenthood has filed a federal lawsuit against Ohio's health director after allegations that the organization improperly disposed of fetal tissue.

Majority Republicans in the Ohio House plan to unveil new legislation following the state attorney general's investigation into Planned Parenthood facilities.

On Sunday, Gov. John Kasich signed legislation to strip government money from Planned Parenthood in Ohio.

In 90 days, the bill will strip $1.3 million from health service providers that perform or promote abortions. This includes 28 Planned Parenthoods in the Buckeye State, among other health providers.

While many pro-life supporters believe it's a good move, pro-choice activists say this bill will cause a ripple effect by taking away money from women's health services that have nothing to do with abortion.

"These are funds for breast and cervical screenings, infant mortality prevention, HIV testing, things that are critical services in our community," said Kellie Copeland, executive director of NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio.

Ohio will join 10 other states in defunding abortion providers, including Wisconsin and Kansas.

The Ohio Democratic Party released the following statement from Chairman David Pepper in response to Kasich signing the bill:

"With his decision today to sign House Bill 294, Governor Kasich has finally answered the question of whose side he's really on. Rather than listen to the majority of Ohioans who oppose defunding Planned Parenthood, Kasich decided to take sides with radical extremists who were recently indicted on felony charges. Kasich is no moderate. He is firmly in the Tea Party's pocket. Under Kasich's right-wing leadership, Ohio is now competing with Texas and Louisiana for worst state in the nation for women's health."

