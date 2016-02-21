Cleveland Uber riders not swayed by Kalamazoo shooting spree

Most Clevelanders we spoke with said they weren't afraid to continue using Uber. (Source: WOIO)

With a click of a button, it only takes minutes for an Uber driver to pick you up and take you to your destination. But after 45-year-old driver, Jason Dalton, went on a shooting spree and killed six people in Kalamazoo, MI, we asked the company how it keeps riders safe, and if they felt secure.

“It’s scary to know that you’re getting in the car with random people all the time,” said Amanda Booth, who uses Uber to get around downtown Cleveland.

According to Uber safety documents, the company says there are extensive background checks completed on every driver that applies. The candidates’ names are screened and run through national sex offender and criminal databases.

Uber riders can also see the picture, name, and license plate number of their driver before they pick them up, but the company admits some problems aren’t preventable. An Uber spokesperson also tells us that drivers aren’t allowed to have guns in their cars.

“The one thing that background checks can't do is they can't predict future behavior. So that's something that's the reality we live with,” said Delon White, CEO of Cleveland Uber.

In the case of the Kalamazoo shooter, there were no red flags, because the local prosecutor said Dalton didn’t have a criminal record.

Uber riders in Cleveland, like Isaac Carr, say they aren’t swayed from using it.

“There’s going to be incidents, but you run that risk when you’re on a bus, or on a train, or on an airplane,” said Carr.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.