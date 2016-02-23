Black History Month, how the past impacts the future in a positive way

One woman tells Cleveland 19 what leaving her mark means to her this Black History Month. (Source WOIO)

It’s a time that many people don’t like to remember especially as we reflect on the advancements of African Americans in history during the month of February. However, there’s a past that led us here, some of it riddled with pain.

For Thomasine Clark a Cleveland Heights resident and the Education and Interpretation Docent and Tour Administrator at the Cleveland Museum of Art; 1963 is a year that has impacted her life forever.

You see, Clark was born in Birmingham, Alabama around that time. 1963 is known as the time when four African American girls were killed right before Sunday service at a church that sat on 16th street in Birmingham, Alabama just blocks away from where Clark grew up. The church was bombed by white supremacists.

We talk with Clark about what leaving her mark means this Black History Month and how the past impacts her future in only a positive way.

