TONIGHT AT 11: Tracking weather for your morning commute, Carl Monday investigates city overtime

Get ready for a return to winter. Snow will make a comeback by the morning. How will it impact your commute? Chief Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak is tracking the system moving overnight.

And do you get overtime for hours worked? One paramedic racked up almost 90 grand in overtime pay, and Carl Monday went to find out why. Look for Carl’s investigation and more when you join Romona and me for Cleveland 19 News at 11.

See you then!

Denise Dufala

Click for the latest on your Ford First Alert Forecast and for the latest traffic, check out our real-time travel.

You can stay informed by downloading the Cleveland 19 News app. The free app is available for Blackberry, Android, iPhone and iPad devices. If you don't have a smartphone but would still like to stay informed, just log onto our mobile site at m.woio.com from your phone's browser.

Cleveland 19 News is also on Facebook - check us out for news, weather, sports and fantastic behind the scenes photos of Cleveland 19.

Text alerts are also available, just fill out the online form. You will receive up to 5 msgs/day. Text HELP for help. Text STOP to stop. Msg&data rates may apply.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.