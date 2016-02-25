Suspect wanted after Elyria girl escapes attempted abduction from bedroom

Parents are on edge after several attempted abductions in Lorain and Elyria on Thursday. It's a reminder your kid should have a plan to stay safe.

Parents are on edge after several attempted abductions in Lorain and Elyria on Thursday. It's a reminder your kid should have a plan to stay safe.

The father of the 10-year-old girl, who narrowly escaped being kidnapped from her own bedroom, says his daughter is doing well, but the family is shaken up after what happened overnight.

The girl's dad, who would only identify himself as "Raymond," says he woke up to his daughter screaming that someone tried to grab her through the window in her bedroom. The man told Raymond's daughter if she cooperated, she would not be harmed and neither would her family.

"She just came in the room screaming, 'Dad! Someone's in my window pulling my leg!' Trying to get her out the window. So, I didn't even put clothes on. I was out the front door," said Raymond.

But, Raymond said the suspect was already gone. He didn't see the man, but he did see that someone had placed his step ladder against the house underneath her window.

Raymond says he's lived at his home on Furnace Street for eight years and never had a problem.

When asked if he thought the suspect was someone they knew, considering the man knew what window led to the girl's bedroom, Raymond said he didn't think so.

Raymond said his daughter would be sleeping in his room.

Elyria Police say they are looking for a white male in his 30s with brown eyes. They say the black hoodie the suspect was wearing was wrapped tightly around his head. Raymond says his daughter described the man as looking like a ninja.

The FBI is assisting Elyria Police in the investigation. If you have any information that could help, call 440-323-3302 or 216-522-1400.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.