Reactions mixed after Chrissy Teigen's IVF announcement

Chrissy Teigen poses with husband, John Legend. (Source: Chrissy Teigen Instagram) Chrissy Teigen poses with husband, John Legend. (Source: Chrissy Teigen Instagram)
Chrissy Teigen, television host of the “FABLife” and wife to R&B singer John Legend, was the victim of social media backlash this week after the mom-to-be tweeted that she chose the sex of her baby through In Vitro Fertilization.

Teigen has always been public about the struggles she and her husband have faced trying to get pregnant.

“For the record, I am always happy and open to speak on infertility. The more casual, the better! I don't mind,” tweeted Teigen on Wednesday night.

It then sparked a huge discussion.

After a fury of tweets ensued in response to Teigen's first few, the 30-year-old ended the discussion with a few closing tweets.

According to Rachel Weinerman, a fertility doctor at University Hospitals, infertility is a common problem for couples. 

“About 10-15 percent of couples experience infertility in their lives. If you have the opportunity to have a baby through IVF, that is really special. It’s not something, in my opinion, that is unnatural,” said Weinerman. “We create an embryo outside the uterus and put them back in the uterus. We do about 300-400 cycles a year.”

Northeast Ohio mother Alicia Reale understands Teigen’s struggle. She had her two sons through IVF.

“I’ve always had a soft spot for people who go through infertility. Physically and emotionally, it’s a lot to go through. But the end result is amazing,” said Reale.

Weinerman says that Teigen used an IVF procedure called Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis. PDG helps doctors find the healthiest embryos to put into the mother, and during the process, they can see the sex.

“We can tell if it’s a boy or a girl because boys and girls have different chromosomes,” explained Weinerman.

Weinerman says there are circumstances where couples use IVF to have a certain gender, but doctors don’t recommend that. Couples can’t abuse IVF to achieve a certain sex because doctors restrict the procedure to those who are struggling with infertility.

“At this point, there have been millions of babies born with IVF throughout the world. There are very few long-term effects that we're aware of yet,” said Weinerman.

