Reactions mixed after Chrissy Teigen's IVF announcement

Chrissy Teigen, television host of the “FABLife” and wife to R&B singer John Legend, was the victim of social media backlash this week after the mom-to-be tweeted that she chose the sex of her baby through In Vitro Fertilization.

my natural blessing from god was infertility. https://t.co/OtGJkZ0nA9 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 24, 2016

Teigen has always been public about the struggles she and her husband have faced trying to get pregnant.

“For the record, I am always happy and open to speak on infertility. The more casual, the better! I don't mind,” tweeted Teigen on Wednesday night.

It then sparked a huge discussion.

This is all so interesting. I said it so casually because i'm just open. I'm around so many open-minded people & forgot it's controversial. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 24, 2016

After a fury of tweets ensued in response to Teigen's first few, the 30-year-old ended the discussion with a few closing tweets.

we didn't create a little girl. we had multiple embryos. girls and boys. we simply chose to put in a female first (and second)... — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 25, 2016

we didn't "throw away" anything and still would love to have more of both in the future. hard to explain such a complicated process here. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 25, 2016

I truly, truly understand not agreeing with what we have done. I just don't understand the need to be so vile and mean about it. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 25, 2016

I can't read anymore. But thank you for the thousssssands of kind messages. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 25, 2016

According to Rachel Weinerman, a fertility doctor at University Hospitals, infertility is a common problem for couples.

“About 10-15 percent of couples experience infertility in their lives. If you have the opportunity to have a baby through IVF, that is really special. It’s not something, in my opinion, that is unnatural,” said Weinerman. “We create an embryo outside the uterus and put them back in the uterus. We do about 300-400 cycles a year.”

Northeast Ohio mother Alicia Reale understands Teigen’s struggle. She had her two sons through IVF.

“I’ve always had a soft spot for people who go through infertility. Physically and emotionally, it’s a lot to go through. But the end result is amazing,” said Reale.

Weinerman says that Teigen used an IVF procedure called Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis. PDG helps doctors find the healthiest embryos to put into the mother, and during the process, they can see the sex.

“We can tell if it’s a boy or a girl because boys and girls have different chromosomes,” explained Weinerman.

Weinerman says there are circumstances where couples use IVF to have a certain gender, but doctors don’t recommend that. Couples can’t abuse IVF to achieve a certain sex because doctors restrict the procedure to those who are struggling with infertility.

“At this point, there have been millions of babies born with IVF throughout the world. There are very few long-term effects that we're aware of yet,” said Weinerman.

