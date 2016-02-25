TONIGHT AT 11: How to protect kids from abductions, quarterbacks impress at NFL combine

Someone is trying to abduct young girls in our area. Police say there were three separate incidents this morning, and the suspect is still out there right now. Tonight on Cleveland 19 News at 11, we share what you can teach your kids to help protect them and what you can be doing to keep them safe.

And could a Buckeye quarterback end up playing for our Browns? Tony Zarrella has a look at who’s impressing the Browns' top brass at the combine.

Romona and I hope you’ll join us at 11.

See you then.

Denise Dufala

Click for the latest on your Ford First Alert Forecast and for the latest traffic, check out our real-time travel.

You can stay informed by downloading the Cleveland 19 News app. The free app is available for Blackberry, Android, iPhone and iPad devices. If you don't have a smartphone but would still like to stay informed, just log onto our mobile site at m.woio.com from your phone's browser.

Cleveland 19 News is also on Facebook - check us out for news, weather, sports and fantastic behind the scenes photos of Cleveland 19.

Text alerts are also available, just fill out the online form. You will receive up to 5 msgs/day. Text HELP for help. Text STOP to stop. Msg&data rates may apply.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.