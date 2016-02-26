Comic Con brings celebrities, fantasy to Cleveland

If you are a fan of sci-fi, fantasy and pop culture, downtown is the place to be this weekend as Cleveland Comic Con 2016 kicks off. Local businesses hope the force will be strong with them, when fans look for places to eat and spend the night.

If you're a serious movie or TV fan, Comic Con in Cleveland is the only spot for you this weekend -- but don't forget to bring some cold, hard cash.

Reporter Shanice Dunning snaps a pic with characters from her favorite TV show, "The Walking Dead." (Source: WOIO)

Comic books are for sale at the Wizard World Comic Con. (Source: WOIO)

The costumes are fantastic, but the booths are amazing, too. (Source: WOIO)

Thousands of people are expected to attend the Wizard World Comic Conference this weekend at the Cleveland Convention Center.

This is the second time the event has stopped in Cleveland during its nationwide tour.

John Macaluso is the CEO of Wizard World and says after the first successful stop in Cleveland, he knew it had to return.

“We had such a great show here last year and the fans were so excited, that there was no way we weren’t coming back to Cleveland. We have all genres from horror, to super heroes, to action,” Malacuso explained.

From Friday through Sunday, the world of comic books and beyond will take over.

Neal Adams is an artist who is recognized for recreating the comic character Green Arrow, among other work.

“It’s about time, I would say, for Cleveland to have a very successful comic book convention,” said Adams.

For writers Ted Sikora and Milo Miller, Comic Con is a chance to meet the growing fan base for their Cleveland-based comic, “The Apama.” It tells the story of a Hungarian ice cream truck driver who lives in Cleveland.

“There’s a big fight that takes places on West 6th and you can see the skyline in a lot of different shots,” said Sikora.

“Thor” star Chris Hemsworth, along with other celebrities, will be at the conference throughout the weekend to meet fans and sign autographs.

Click here for everything you need to know about the Wizard World Comic Conference.

