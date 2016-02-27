No suspects after 2 Canton brothers shot dead

Canton Police are investigating an overnight homicide of two brothers. (Source: WOIO)

The Canton Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened just before 6 a.m. Saturday.

When officers responded to a call of shots being fired in the 1600 block of 10th Street NE, they found two men who had been shot multiple times. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims have been identified as brothers, Christopher Trent, 42, and Allen Trent, 40.

The Stark County Coroner and Ohio BCI will assist in the investigation.

Anyone with more information that could help should call Canton Police at (330) 489-3144 or (330) 649-5800. You can also send an anonymous tip using TIP411 and start your message with the word "CANTON."

