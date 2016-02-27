Longaberger to move out of 'Big Basket' building

Soon there will be a big empty basket in Central Ohio, according to WBNS in Columbus.

Longaberger company will leave their iconic basket shaped building in Newark, Ohio, and head to its plant in Frazeysburg.

The Longaberger Company remains America’s premier maker of handcrafted baskets and offers other home and lifestyle products, including pottery, wrought iron and fabric accessories.

According to Columbus Dispatch, the company has been behind in paying back taxes on the building. The Licking County auditor told Columbus Dispatch late last year that the company owed nearly $374,000 in taxes.

The company reassures that the basket shaped building isn't going anywhere.

Over the coming weeks, employees will move office space to their manufacturing plant in Frazeysburg.

