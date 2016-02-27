Cosplay at its best at Wizard World Cleveland

If you are a fan of sci-fi, fantasy and pop culture, downtown is the place to be this weekend as Cleveland Comic Con 2016 kicks off. Local businesses hope the force will be strong with them, when fans look for places to eat and spend the night.

If you're a serious movie or TV fan, Comic Con in Cleveland is the only spot for you this weekend -- but don't forget to bring some cold, hard cash.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the Wizard World Comic Conference this weekend at the Cleveland Convention Center.

The line to meet "Thor" star Chris Hemsworth was one of the longest! (Source: WOIO)

Fans of all ages got to meet their idols! (Source: Viewer)

The second day seemed just as busy as opening day. (Source: WOIO)

Thousands of people are attending this weekend's packed Wizard World Cleveland Comic Con for the second year in a row. It's a place where superheroes, comic books, along with TV and movie characters, are well represented by children, adults and families.

"Cosplay" has become mainstream at Wizard World, as people create their costumes to resemble their favorite characters and shows. There's no such thing as overdressed.

The Stephens family competes in Comic Con costume contests as a fun way to bond.

"We started just over a year ago. This is our seventh convention that we've been to," said Mary Stephens.

Fans go all out with hair, makeup and home-sewn outfits. The more real-looking, the more photos people want to take with you. We saw everyone from Supergirl and Harley Quinn, to Darth Vader, Penguin, Joker, Agent Carter, Ninja Turtles, Deadpool, Opa, Kiki, and Thea Queen, aka Speedy.

"The fans have been great, but this Saturday is great, and we've been having a good time," said Michael Rooker, star of "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "The Walking Dead."

Wizard World runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the convention center in downtown Cleveland.

