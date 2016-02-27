Suspects snatch wallet from shopper, spend nearly $8,000 - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Suspects snatch wallet from shopper, spend nearly $8,000

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) -

University Heights Police have released photos to see if anyone can help identify suspects who stole a woman's wallet, and then went on a shopping spree.

Between 3 and 4 p.m. on Feb. 13, a woman was shopping at Whole Foods and had her wallet taken from her purse. 

Within minutes, the suspect or suspects spent nearly $8,000 at Target. 

If you recognize these people, call (216) 932-8799, extension 240. 

