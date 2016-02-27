Cleveland police reform panel picks up pace after slow start

By MARK GILLISPIE

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) - Members of a panel appointed to make recommendations about reforming the Cleveland police department say the panel is finding its footing after a rocky start.

The Community Police Commission is part of an agreement between Cleveland and the U.S. Justice Department that was reached after the DOJ concluded that Cleveland police had engaged in a pattern and practice of using excessive force and violating people's civil rights.

Citizen groups have been created in other cities with DOJ-driven agreements, but only Seattle and Cleveland have consent decrees that require community police commissions to serve in a key advisory role for reform efforts.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.