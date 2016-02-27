Indians' Almonte accepts responsibility for failed drug test

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) - Cleveland Indians outfielder Abraham Almonte has accepted responsibility for the failed drug test that got him suspended for 80 games, but says he doesn't understand how the substance got into his body.

The 24-year-old outfielder said Saturday he was surprised to hear the news from Major League Baseball. He said it was difficult to address the suspension in front of his teammates, and hopes it won't be a distraction for them.

Manager Terry Francona revealed that he and the front office have discussed the situation at length with the outfielder.

Francona says he's still digesting the news that he called "shocking" and "sobering."

Almonte was set to play a significant amount for the Indians this season, but Francona said he feels "completely comfortable" with the outfielders in Cleveland's camp.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.