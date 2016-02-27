Quarterback Cardale Jones injures hamstring while running 40

By MICHAEL MAROT
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Quarterback Cardale Jones' draft stock may have taken another hit Saturday when the former Ohio State player pulled up lame on his second 40-yard dash attempt at the NFL's annual scouting combine Saturday.
NFL Network reported that Jones pulled a hamstring. He was unofficially clocked in 4.83 seconds.
After starting the last three games of the 2014 season and leading Ohio State to the national championship, Jones turned down a chance to enter the draft early and instead returned to school. He reclaimed the Buckeyes' starting job last summer, but when he was benched in mid-October.
He was hoping an impressive performance this weekend would help him start moving back up draft boards around the league.
