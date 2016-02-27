Cleveland Police investigating vehicle getting shot up

Cleveland Division of Police Fourth District detectives are investigating a shooting incident that involved multiple victims.

Police say they're looking for two suspects that shot at a vehicle carrying four passengers.

The shooting occurred on Friday night at E.116 & MLK at 11:30 P.M.

As officers arrived at Metro Hospital, the vehicle that the victims were traveling in, was found near the emergency room entrance with multiple bullet holes and shattered windows.

The victims reported they left the Harvard Wine Bar. While at an intersection, a grey Dodge Charger pulled up next to them and began firing shots towards the victims vehicle.

Officers were unable to locate any evidence that a shooting occurred at E.116 & MLK

There have been no arrest and the investigation is ongoing.

