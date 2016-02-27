Poll: Job-Seekers are hopeful for 2016

Job-Applications.com announced the results of its year-end poll that offers current job-seekers the chance to share their thoughts on economic opportunities in 2015 and the year to come.

Despite the sour economy of recent years, and the stock market plunge at the start of this year, poll respondents, who are mostly in the process of looking for entry-level, service-sector jobs are looking forward to 2016 with a general sense of optimism.

The five-question, online poll was taken by 637 people from late January through Feb 11. This is the second consecutive year the Canton, Ohio, company has taken a poll of job-seekers to gauge economic mood.

The percentage of respondents, however, remained firm in their belief that the “American Dream” is possible. In both last year’s and this year’s poll, about 70 percent answered, “yes,” to the question: “Do you believe the ‘American Dream’ is still possible in today’s economy? In other words, do you believe that through persistence and hard work, people who are now struggling can become wealthy?” Like last year, a small minority of job-seekers -- roughly 11 percent -- said they did not think the “American Dream” was still possible.

“For the second consecutive year we have conducted this poll, I am encouraged to see a general feeling of optimism from people in the midst of their job search,” said Doug Crawford, the president of Job-Applications.com. “Although the economy is not yet firing on all cylinders, people appear hopeful about their job prospects.”

With their final question, Job-Applications.com asked: Overall, for 2015, how would you rate the condition of the national economy? Sixteen percent said “very good”; 62 percent said “fairly good.” About 1 in 5, or 22 percent, said the economy was “bad or very bad.” The replies remained generally consistent with the replies given by job-seekers at the start of 2015.

To see the complete results of the this year’s economic poll, click here

To see the results of last year’s economic poll, click here