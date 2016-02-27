Barberton: Nick's Pizza robbed at gunpoint - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Barberton: Nick's Pizza robbed at gunpoint

(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
BARBERTON, OH (WOIO) -

Barberton Police are looking for a suspect that robbed Nick's Pizza on late Friday night. 

Police say the suspect entered the business, displayed a handgun and demanded money. 

The suspect left with an unknown amount of money. 

The suspect was described as a white male, approximately 5'9" weighing 150-165 pounds and in his late 20's or early 30's. 

At the time of the robbery, the suspect wore a blue, checkered flannel shirt or coat with a black hooded sweatshirt

Anyone with information on this robbery is encouraged to call Barberton Police Detective Bureau at (330)-848-6703. 

The investigation is ongoing.

