Barberton: Nick's Pizza robbed at gunpoint

Barberton Police are looking for a suspect that robbed Nick's Pizza on late Friday night.

Police say the suspect entered the business, displayed a handgun and demanded money.

The suspect left with an unknown amount of money.

The suspect was described as a white male, approximately 5'9" weighing 150-165 pounds and in his late 20's or early 30's.

At the time of the robbery, the suspect wore a blue, checkered flannel shirt or coat with a black hooded sweatshirt

Anyone with information on this robbery is encouraged to call Barberton Police Detective Bureau at (330)-848-6703.

The investigation is ongoing.

