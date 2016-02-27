Mother raising awareness about PTSD after son's death

After her son's death, Linda Allen has become an advocate for young soldiers with PTSD. (Source: WOIO)

This is a tough weekend for Linda Allen, who buried her 38-year-old son after he lost his battle with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

"There's just an emptiness, a void that really can't be replaced," she said.

Sgt. James Franklin Allen III ended his life after he couldn't cope with his grief any longer.

"You would not believe they would lose all hope, one minute be happy and joyous. They're humiliated to let people know. They feel it affects their manhood," she said.

Sgt. Allen joined the military two days after 9/11 and deployed three times: twice to Iraq and once to Afghanistan. On Nov. 20, 2011 he was assigned and deployed to Iraq with the 647th Quarter Master AIR Drop Detachment out of Ft. Campbell, KY from March 3, 2003 through December 2003. His second deployment was with the 762nd Transportation Company. After being assigned to the Unit on Oct. 31, 2006 he then deployed with the Unit from March 10, 2009 through April 1, 2010. During his deployment, he was awarded the Iraq Campaign Medal with two Campaign Stars and the Army Commendation Medal. His third deployment was with the 656th Transportation Company. During that deployment to Afghanistan from Aug. 22, 2010 through Oct. 28, 2011, he was awarded the Afghanistan Campaign Medal/Campaign Star/NATO Afghanistan Service Medal/Army Commendation Medal.

While serving, he suffered concussions from IEDs. When he returned home, he was diagnosed with severe PTSD. His mother says it was difficult for him to return to a normal life.

"In the military, it's very regulated. Some people work really well with that. My son loved it. But in civilian life, he struggled," she said.

Sgt. Allen was buried Friday at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. His mother says he tried to get help, but says the system failed him.

"Civilians in this country need to understand what PTSD is," she said.

Now she's pushing for changes as part of Sgt. Allen's legacy.

"I'm not blaming anyone. I think the VA works within the confines of what their regulations are. But I'm telling you, I'm not gonna let this drop. It has to be modified," she said.

The veteran is survived by his two children, Natalie and Tristan.

Linda Allen plans to be an advocate for young soldiers with PTSD. She says it will be her mission to get our veterans the appropriate care.

