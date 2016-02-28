3 arrested after crashing stolen vehicle during police chase

Three males were arrested late Saturday night after leading Cleveland and Cleveland Heights police departments on a chase that ended in a crash.

According to police, around 10:45 p.m. a Cleveland Heights police officer saw a vehicle near Coventry Road and Euclid Heights Boulevard, that was reported stolen by Cleveland Police. Additional Cleveland Heights officers responded and tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused and fled southbound on Coventry.

Cleveland Heights officers continued following the suspect vehicle, which then fled into the Cleveland jurisdiction.

At East 105th Street and Superior Avenue, police say the driver tried to turn left and collided with another vehicle. But the suspect vehicle continued after the accident until it came to a stop at the intersection of North Boulevard and East 99th Street.

According to police, the males jumped out of the vehicle and ran. However, officers were able to apprehend two juvenile males and one adult male.

Cleveland Police responded to East 105th and Superior to investigate the accident. Police say no one was injured.

