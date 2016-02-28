Overnight shootings in Cleveland

The East Cleveland Police Department is currently investigating multiple shootings that occurred overnight.

At around 10:30 P.M. on Saturday night, Uniformed Officers responded to the area of 14711 Euclid Avenue of shots being fired in the area. Officers located a vehicle that was involved in the shooting and was able to stop the vehicle at Euclid and Superior. The vehicle was later found to be stolen out of Cleveland, and the male was arrested.

Minutes later, uniformed Officers responded to a shots fired call at 14711 Euclid Avenue. Officers found an unresponsive male on the sidewalk. East Cleveland EMS responded and transported the victim to University Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Police are asking anyone with information about either incident, to please contact the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at (216) 451-1234.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.