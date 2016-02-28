Ohio Mom to ride for Type 1 diabetes Research

Local Northeast Ohio Mom, Julie Horan joined Denise Zarrella on Cleveland 19’s Sunday Morning Show.

She has raised over $8,000 in the last six weeks and over $50,00 in the last three years for Type One Diabetes Research, and is doing a charity ride on Sunday at Harness Cycle in Ohio City at 2:00 P.M.

She’ll travel to Amelia Island in October for the “Ride to Cure Diabetes.”

Type One Diabetes affects millions of people around the world.

Many are diagnosed as children and the disease, which must be closely monitored, continues into adulthood. There is no known cure.

To donate money for Horan’s ride and learn more, click here.

