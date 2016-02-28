2 suspects wanted after man shot in leg

The victim told police he was walking on Addison Road when he was approached on Carl Avenue. (Source: Google Maps)

Cleveland Police are looking for two suspects after a man was shot on Saturday.

Around 5 p.m., officers responded to the 6400 block of St. Clair Avenue for a man shot in the leg.

The 21-year-old victim told police he was walking on Addison Road when he was approached on Carl Avenue. He said two men came from behind with pistols and demanded he empty his pockets. When he ran away, he heard a gunshot, then realized he was shot in his left leg.

The victim was taken to University Hospitals for treatment.

He said both suspects had their faces covered and he did not recognize them.

Anyone with more information on this incident is urged to call Cleveland Police at (216) 623-5000.

