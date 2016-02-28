Home invasion on Cleveland's east side

Cleveland Police responded to Somerset Avenue for a home invasion call on Saturday night at approximately 5:00 P.M.

Officers say there were two victims. One victim was reportedly the babysitter and the other victim was the home owner, both females.

Two black males came to the door with guns and then entered the home. The offenders ransacked the house and left with a 50" television.

The home owner's children were inside the home, but were in the back bedroom and were not harmed.

Police are looking for Two black males, approximately early 20's.

If you know information regarding the home invasion, call Cleveland Police at (216) 623-5000.

