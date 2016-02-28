"I stabbed him" girlfriend tells police

Cleveland Police responded to a call of a male getting stabbed on Saturday night.

When police arrived, the suspect was found to be comforting the victim on a couch.

As soon as officers entered, the victim stated, "I stabbed him." The victim was bleeding and vomiting; EMS was on scene and transported victim to UH for treatment.

The suspect reported that she and victim reside in the same group home but in separate apartments. She also stated that the victim is her ex-boyfriend and that she and him were involved in an argument.

Cleveland Police arrested Jamika Daniels, 21.

Daniels stated she did not mean to stab victim, only to scare him.

The victim is recovering from a stab wound to the left side of his chest.

