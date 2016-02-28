Suspect turns himself in following fatal hit-skip

The coroner has identified the man who died at the corner of Lee Road and Tarkington Avenue in Cleveland Saturday night, as 60-year-old Michael Groves.

Police confirm a 20-year-old male turned himself in on Sunday for the hit-skip. Although he has not been charged yet, he has been booked for felony hit-skip, with additional charges pending investigation.

Cleveland Police say around 10 p.m. a vehicle traveling northbound on Lee Road hit Groves as he tried to cross the street from the east curb. Groves was not walking in a marked crosswalk, according to investigators. The driver did not stop.

Michael Owens, who lives in the area and identified himself as a friend of Groves, said Groves was probably heading to his home because he was walking in that direction.

"He walked the streets sometimes picking up cans. So, that's how you knew him. That's how I knew him,” described Owens.

Owens said people seem to drive way too fast along the stretch of Lee Road where the hit-skip happened.

"This is Lee Road. Sometimes at night it can get really hectic. You know what they call the Daytona 500? There's a lot of traffic out here," said Owens. "That's rough. But, that's been happening a lot in Cleveland."

