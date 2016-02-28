Caitlyn Jenner, MAC Cosmetics pair up to create lipstick

E! released the trailer for a new docu-series on Caitlyn Jenner called, "I Am Cait." (Souce: From E!)

Caitlyn Jenner is changing lives -- one lipstick at a time.

MAC Cosmetics announced Friday that it is partnering with the E! star, making her the first transgender star to get a major beauty contract.

"She has come to represent courage, fearlessness, honesty and compassion --- characteristics long-prized and celebrated by MAC," the company said in a statement.

"Her beautiful transformation inspires all of us to live our best lives and to honor who we are."

Jenner's lipstick, which is called Finally Free, launches April 7. All of the proceeds from its sale will go toward programs aimed at transgender communities.

The star of "I Am Cait" made headlines last year when she appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair after months of rumors about gender-reassignment surgery.

Months later, she legally changed her name from Bruce Jenner to Caitlyn Jenner.

