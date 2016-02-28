Tree falls on west side home - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Tree falls on west side home

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

No one was injured after a tree fell onto a home on Cleveland's west side late Sunday afternoon.

The Cleveland Fire Department says just after 5 p.m they were notified about a downed tree on Crossburn Avenue near West 130th Street. When crews responded, they found the tree uprooted, with its massive branches lying on a home in the 12800 block of Crossburn.

The house did suffer some damage, but it is unknown at this time how much.

The fire department called in the city's Urban Forestry department to follow up.

Strong winds are believed to have contributed.

