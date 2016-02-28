Lake Metroparks kick off Maple Sugaring Weekends

Farmpark's pure maple syrup, along with other items like maple candy, are available for sale in both the Woodland Center and gift shop. (Source: WOIO)

The Lake Metroparks Farmpark has kicked off its Maple Sugaring Weekends, which run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 20. The hands-on experience lets visitors learn about the maple sugaring process as trees are tapped, sap is collected, boiled, and turned into maple syrup.

The journey begins with a wagon ride into the maple woods, arriving at the Woodland Center. There, you can see and take part in the maple sugaring process. Kids can learn how to tap a tree with guidance from Farmpark staff. The whole family can get involved collecting sap from buckets hung on the maple trees. Then move indoors to watch the water-like substance you helped collect boiled and, ultimately, processed into pure maple syrup and other naturally sweet products.

Farmpark's very own pure maple syrup, along with other items like maple candy, are available for sale in both the Woodland Center and gift shop.

Activities during Maple Sugaring Weekend include:

• Children can tap a maple tree by hand

• Gather buckets with fresh sap and pour it into a horse-drawn sap collector

• See how maple candy is made

• Sample pure maple syrup and maple candy

• Whip up your own tasty treat with maple stirs (additional fee applies)

• Learn how to make maple syrup in your own backyard

• Tour the sugar bush operation

• Sample maple syrup on silver dollar pancakes

• Create a maple craft

• Make ice cream and taste the results

• Pony rides (beginning March 5)

The hands-on experiences of Maple Sugaring Weekends are included in the regular Farmpark admission:

• Ages 60 and over $5

• Ages 12 to 59 $6

• Ages 2 to 11 $4

• Farmpark members and children under 2 get in free

• Family memberships begin at $55

Pancake Breakfast

Pancakes will be served all day in J&J Café. Regular Farmpark admission applies: $7 ages 12 and older; $4 ages 2 to 11. No registration is necessary. Pancake breakfasts will not be available on March 19 and 20, due to Breakfast with the Easter Bunny.

Adopt a Tap

Through conservation efforts of the maple sugaring program at Farmpark, 27 acres of maple woodland are preserved by Lake Metroparks. Be part of this conservation effort and adopt a tap. Enjoy a unique maple experience while supporting Farmpark's maple operation.

