OSHP: Driver speeding in deadly rollover crash

On Saturday around 8:30 p.m. the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash that killed two people on Hametown Road just north of Copley Road.

According to the OSHP, a 2006 Nissan 300Z was speeding northbound on Hametown when it lost control and drove off the left side of the roadway, striking a ditch and several trees, before rolling and coming to rest on its roof.

Authorities have identified the victims as Alec Leatherman, 21, of Wadsworth, and Halle Schmidt, 19, of Copley. They were both trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

