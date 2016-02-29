Cleveland fire battle morning house fire - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland fire battle morning house fire

CLEVELAND, OH

A morning house fire just before 4 a.m. Monday caused serious damage to a west side home. 

Cleveland firefighters battled the house fire at 1460 West 77th in Cleveland. 

No one was inside the home at the time.  

No word yet on a cause. 

