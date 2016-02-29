Nearly 7,000 customers without power - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Nearly 7,000 customers without power

It's been a windy start to Monday. The winds are causing powers outages in some parts of northeast Ohio. 

Portage County has 6,988 customers without power as of 6:20 a.m.

Atwater Township 250 
Brady Lake less than 5 
Charlestown Township 826 
Deerfield Township 59
Edinburg Township 1,116 
Freedom Township less than 5
Kent less than 5 
Palmyra Township 256 
Paris Township 625 
Randolph Township 37 
Ravenna 970
Ravenna Township 857
Rootstown Township 1,986 

Two Portage County schools are closed due to the outages: 

Rootstown Local SD: Closed Today

Waterloo Local SD: Delayed 2 hours Today

All power back on in Cuyahoga County. All power back on in Lake County. 

