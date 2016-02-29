Nearly 7,000 customers without power

It's been a windy start to Monday. The winds are causing powers outages in some parts of northeast Ohio.

Outage map

Portage County has 6,988 customers without power as of 6:20 a.m.

Atwater Township 250

Brady Lake less than 5

Charlestown Township 826

Deerfield Township 59

Edinburg Township 1,116

Freedom Township less than 5

Kent less than 5

Palmyra Township 256

Paris Township 625

Randolph Township 37

Ravenna 970

Ravenna Township 857

Rootstown Township 1,986

Two Portage County schools are closed due to the outages:

Rootstown Local SD: Closed Today

Waterloo Local SD: Delayed 2 hours Today

All power back on in Cuyahoga County. All power back on in Lake County.

