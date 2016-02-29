Kasich: 'If I don't win Ohio, then it's time to call it over'

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are vying to become the next President of the United States.

Ohio governor, John Kasich, is headed back to New England ahead of Super Tuesday.

Kasich, who finished second in New Hampshire, has scheduled town halls in Castleton, Vermont, and Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Monday.

The presidential hopeful appeared on CNN over the weekend. He expressed it's over if he doesn't win his home state of Ohio.

"What I tell you is I think it is critical for anybody who is left in this race to be able to win their own home state. You can't win your home state, you need to get out. So, we're going to go to Ohio. I will win Ohio. If I don't win Ohio, then it's time to call it over.But I am going to win that state. And then it's -- you know, we're off to the races." said Kasich.

The Ohio primary is March 15.

