Carl Monday uncovers hidden underground danger

There is a growing danger that lies below the places we live, work and play. A danger that, quite frankly, a lot of people don’t even know exists.

More and more, when a utility installs new gas lines, they use a horizontal trenchless boring method. Basically, boring blindly, and possibly, into an existing sewer line.

This creates a potentially explosive condition known as a cross bore.

Usually cross bores aren’t found until someone, typically a homeowner or plumber, tries to unclog a backed-up sewer. If the plumber’s snake breaks the gas line, gas could fill the house leaving it susceptible to an explosion.

That’s exactly what happened when a plumber was unclogging a basement drain in Middletown, Ohio. He had no idea a gas company had bored into a sewer line.

When the plumber heard bubbling, he had just enough time to get a grandmother and her small grandchildren out of the house mere moments before the home exploded.

Industry experts estimate one in 25 homes may have this condition.

But that’s not all, “We’ve identified cross bores in sewer laterals belonging to schools, hospitals, nursing homes, airports. Found one in a stadium,” said Danny Hixon, Owner of Cross Bore Consultants. “I’ve heard others liken them as to a ticking time bomb,” added Hixon.

