Ohio gas prices up slightly higher than national average

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's average price for regular gas is coming in slightly higher than the national average to begin the workweek.

The price per gallon in Ohio was about $1.77 in Monday's survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That's up about 8 cents from a month ago, but it's 52 cents less than the average at this time last year.

The national average for regular fuel was about $1.75 on Monday, down from $1.81 a month ago and $2.40 a year ago.

Gas prices have recently remained relatively low as a result of lower crude oil costs. But they are likely to increase some as the spring refinery maintenance season begins.

