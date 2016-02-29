Accused shooter in apparent murder-suicide called the 'Grave Desecrator'

According to the Sandusky Register Angela Tierney, 31, and Raphael Greaves, 36, were dead when police arrived at the scene of a home on Fallen Timber Dr. around 1 a.m. overnight.

Raphael Greaves played the bass guitar in the Satanic Black Metal Band, Satanicon, a group that played at the Agora in Cleveland, just last November. He is the man police say killed his girlfriend, 31-Angela Tierney and then turned the gun on himself early Sunday morning at their Sandusky home on Fallen Timber Drive.



Joe Aufricht is a guitarist and writer of the Satanicon's songs. Aufricht says "Ray," as he knew Greaves, was a good guy. Aufricht says he still can't Greaves and his girlfriend are gone.



"No, I didn't think he would ever do something like this. No way," Aufricht said.



Police say the 9-1-1 call for help from Greaves' girlfriend came in at 12:53 Sunday morning.



"Hello. My boyfriend just ------- threw me up against the wall by my throat. He's coming at me right now," the caller said, "I didn't do anything. He's freaking drunk and going ballistic as always, every ---- weekend I have to deal with this," says the caller.



There's screaming and then the call suddenly goes silent.



Greaves Facebook page page is filled with posts that talk about his passion for the dark side. He displays his satanic tattoos. Greaves also talks about his love for his boat in another post, and then quickly goes back to mentions of his devil worship when he wonders if the neighbors know that he has a satanic ritual room in his house.

He also made several references to Satan on his Facebook page, which he calls himself the Grave Desecrator. The last post on Feb. 24.

“A picture of a spirit in our living room just now. I am honored by the Dark Lord,” he said.

When a commenter posted, "Where's the devil?" the Facebook page shows that Tierney replied, "He's sitting next to me."

In Greaves' reply to another commenter he said," That's what happens when you summon demons every night like I do."

Joe Aufricht says what you see is exactly what he knew Greaves to believe in, but he says Greaves was a nice guy.



"He's a pretty nice guy, very frendly, very amiable. He got a little funny when he was drunk. He didn't get violent - at least not around me," added Aufricht.



A check of Greaves' criminal record turned up a traffic ticket.



Police say no one else was home at the time of the murder-suicide.

