Father in AL kidnapping appears in court

Negotiations for a possible change of plea are continuing Monday in the case of Bobby Hernandez.

He is the father of a young boy who he took from their Alabama home 13 years ago when he was 5. Hernandez settled into a Cleveland home with the boy, who he called Julian.

The boy knew nothing of this until he began to apply for college scholarships. His social security number didn’t match what it should have been. He discovered he had been listed on a missing children’s web site for many years.

Bobby Hernandez entered a plea of not guilty, and a trial is set for mid-March.

