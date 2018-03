Indians home opener sells out in 45 mins

Indians tickets go on sale. (Source: Cleveland Indians)

The Cleveland Indians single-game tickets went on sale to the public Monday 10 a.m.

In 45 minutes the home opener against the Boston Red Sox on April 4 sold out.

The sellout marks the 24th consecutive home opener sellout and the 23rd at Progressive Field, which opened in 1994.

With 35 days remaining until home opener, fans still can secure tickets by purchasing full season ticket package.

2016 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE:

APRIL

April 4 v Boston

April 6 v Boston

April 7 v Boston

April 8 @ Chicago White Sox

April 9 @ Chicago White Sox

April 10 @ Chicago White Sox

April 12 @ Tampa Bay

April 13 @ Tampa Bay

April 14 @ Tampa Bay

April 15 v New York Mets

April 16 v New York Mets

April 17 v New York Mets

April 19 v Seattle

April 20 v Seattle

April 21 v Seattle

April 22 @ Detroit

April 23 @ Detroit

April 24 @ Detroit

April 25 @ Minnesota

April 26 @ Minnesota

April 27 @ Minnesota

April 29 @ Philadelphia

April 30 @ Philadelphia

MAY

May 1 @ Philadelphia

May 3 v Detroit

May 4 v Detroit

May 5 v Detroit

May 6 v Kansas City

May 7 v Kansas City

May 8 v Kansas City

May 9 @ Houston

May 10 @ Houston

May 11 @ Houston

May 13 v Minnesota

May 14 v Minnesota

May 15 v Minnesota

May 16 v Cincinnati

May 17 v Cincinnati

May 18 @ Cincinnati

May 19 @ Cincinnati

May 20 @ Boston

May 21 @ Boston

May 22 @ Boston

May 23 @ Chicago

May 24 @ Chicago

May 25 @ Chicago

May 27 v Baltimore

May 28 v Baltimore

May 29 v Baltimore

May 30 v Texas

May 31 v Texas

JUNE

June 1 v Texas

June 2 v Kansas City

June 3 v Kansas City

June 4 v Kansas City

June 5 v Kansas City

June 6 @ Seattle

June 7 @ Seattle

June 8 @ Seattle

June 9 @ Seattle

June 10 @ Los Angeles Angels

June 11 @ Los Angeles Angels

June 12 @ Los Angeles Angels

June 13 @ Kansas City

June 14 @ Kansas City

June 15 @ Kansas City

June 17 v Chicago

June 18 v Chicago

June 19 v Chicago

June 20 v Tampa Bay

June 21 v Tampa Bay

June 22 v Tampa Bay

June 24 @ Detroit

June 25 @ Detroit

June 26 @ Detroit

June 27 @ Atlanta

June 28 @ Atlanta

June 29 @ Atlanta

June 30 @ Toronto

JULY

July 1 @ Toronto

July 2 @ Toronto

July 3 @ Toronto

July 4 v Detroit

July 5 v Detroit

July 6 v Detroit

July 7 v New York Yankees

July 8 v New York Yankees

July 9 v New York Yankees

July 10 v New York Yankees

All-Star Break: July 11-14

July 15 @ Minnesota

July 16 @ Minnesota

July 17 @ Minnesota

July 18 @ Kansas City

July 19 @ Kansas City

July 20 @ Kansas City

July 22 @ Baltimore

July 23 @ Baltimore

July 24 @ Baltimore

July 26 v Washington

July 27 v Washington

July 29 v Oakland

July 30 v Oakland

July 31 v Oakland

AUGUST

August 1 v Minnesota

August 2 v Minnesota

August 3 v Minnesota

August 4 v Minnesota

August 5 @ New York Yankees

August 6 @ New York Yankees

August 7 @ New York Yankees

August 9 @ Washington

August 10 @ Washington

August 11 v Los Angeles

August 12 v Los Angeles

August 13 v Los Angeles

August 14 v Los Angeles

August 16 v Chicago

August 17 v Chicago

August 18 v Chicago

August 19 v Toronto

August 20 v Toronto

August 21 v Toronto

August 22 @ Oakland

August 23 @ Oakland

August 24 @ Oakland

August 25 @ Oakland

August 25 @ Texas

August 26 @ Texas

August 27 @ Texas

August 28 @ Texas

August 29 v Minnesota

August 30 v Minnesota

August 31 v Minnesota

SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER

September 2 v Miami

September 3 v Miami

September 4 v Miami

September 5 v Houston

September 6 v Houston

September 7 v Houston

September 8 v Houston

September 9 @ Minnesota

September 10 @ Minnesota

September 11 @ Minnesota

September 12 @ Chicago

September 13 @ Chicago

September 14 @ Chicago

September 15 @ Chicago

September 16 v Detroit

September 17 v Detroit

September 18 v Detroit

September 20 v Kansas City

September 21 v Kansas City

September 22 v Kansas City

September 23 v Chicago

September 24 v Chicago

September 25 v Chicago

September 26 @ Detroit

September 27 @ Detroit

September 28 @ Detroit

September 29 @ Detroit

September 30 @ Kansas City

October 1 @ Kansas City

October 2 @ Kansas City

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.