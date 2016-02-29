Are you getting the best credit card deal?

So what’s your credit card strategy? Have you stuck with a favorite card for years? Or do you switch it up based on a better deal?



A survey by Creditcards.com says a majority of people are willing to change credit cards based on the best deal but, there is a significant minority of people who have one card and they stick with it.



The survey found that 19% of all consumers have used the same card for the last 10 years and a full 15% of consumers have never changed their primary card.



Should you be changing your credit card, switching from bank to bank, based on who is offering the best deal based on rewards, cash back, or airline miles.

“I don’t think there is a fast rule on this as long as you're happy with what your credit card does for you there is no real reason to change,” is the advice from Dr. Pierre David, a business professor and personal finance expert from Baldwin Wallace University.



Dr. David is not necessarily surprised by the numbers from the survey, some people, he believes, especially those who pay bills online, are just not interested in the hassle that comes with changing credit cards.

“You don't have to re-enter your credit card number, you don’t have to re-check everything. There is a switching cost to go from an existing credit card to a new credit card,” said Dr. David.



That cost comes in lost time and convenience. Dr. Pierre advises that if you use a credit card be sure to pay off your balance every month but if you are someone who carries a balance you may benefit, most of all, in switching cards.

“New credit cards will offer six months free credit and therefore it is to your advantage to switch. For that six month period there is no interest accrued,” he said.



Another key point, according to Dr. Pierre, is that if you switch cards do not close out the credit card account you're leaving, that could, to some degree, hurt your credit score. Also, he advises, be sure to put the old card away and make sure you don't use it.



