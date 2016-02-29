Man wanted in deadly house party shooting

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and capture of fugitive Antoine ‘Bird’ Bennett.

Bennett is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Akron Police Department for homicide. According to Akron Police, Bennett was at a house party on Feb. 14, in the 500 block of Howard Street when a fight broke out. Bennett is accused of shooting and killing Gabriel Rios.

Police quickly identified Bennett as the shooter and has been on the run ever since.

Bennett is a 31-year-old man 5’10” and 245 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Bennett is believed to be hiding in the area of East 30th and Cedar in Cleveland. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411) Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

